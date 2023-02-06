TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Tuesday, February 7

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Rutgers at Indiana

FS1 — Marquette at UConn

7 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Pittsburgh

CBSSN — Dayton at VCU

ESPN — North Carolina at Wake Forest

ESPN2 — Auburn at Texas A&M

ESPNU — East Tennessee St. at UNC-Greensboro

SECN — Mississippi at Georgia

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Illinois

FS1 — St. John’s at Butler

9 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Virginia

CBSSN — Rhode Island at Saint Louis

ESPN — Arkansas at Kentucky

ESPN2 — Maryland at Michigan St.

ESPNU — TCU at Kansas St.

SECN — South Carolina at Missouri

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Nevada at New Mexico

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Phoenix at Brooklyn

10 p.m.

TNT — Oklahoma City at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

BSD — Edmonton at Detroit

RADIO

7:30 p.m. — NHL, Edmonton at Detroit, FM-106.3

9 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Maryland at Michigan State, FM-92.9

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — East Jordan at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Grand Traverse Academy at Mancelona, 7p; Boyne City at Grayling, 7p; Elk Rapids at Kalkaska, 7p; Harbor Springs at Charlevoix, 7p; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Inland Lakes at Forest Area, 7:30p; McBain Northern Michigan Christian at Houghton Lake, 7p; Pellston at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Beal City at Lake City, 7p; Harbor Light at Mackinaw City, 7p; Hesperia at Manistee, 7p; Central Lake at Onaway, 6p; McBain at Roscommon, 7p; Gaylord at Sault Area, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Sault Area at Traverse City Central, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at East Jordan, 7p; Kalkaska at Elk Rapids, 7p; Charlevoix at Harbor Springs, 7p; Frankfort at Leland, 7p; Buckley at Glen Lake, 7p; Benzie Central at Onekama, 7p; Kingsley at Cadillac, 7p; Petoskey at Cheboygan, 7:15p; Grayling at Boyne City, 7p; Marion at Brethren, 7:30p; Manistee Catholic Central at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Bellaire at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 6:30p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Pellston, 6p; Mesick at Walkerville, 7:30p

