TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, February 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Penn St. at Purdue

CBSSN — Creighton at Georgetown

FS1 — Providence at Xavier

7 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at North Carolina

ESPN2 — Tennessee at Florida

ESPNU — East Carolina at South Florida

SECN — Georgia at Auburn

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Minnesota at Rutgers

CBSSN — Seton Hall at St. John’s

FS1 — Villanova at Marquette

9 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at NC State

ESPN2 — Oklahoma St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — SMU at Tulane

SECN — LSU at Missouri

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — New Mexico at Utah St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

6:30 p.m.

FS2 — Marquette at Villanova

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — College Football Live: Signing Day Special

2 p.m.

BTN — B1G Live: Signing Day Special

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — College Football Live: Signing Day Special

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Senior Bowl: Practice, Mobile, Ala.

6 p.m.

ACCN — ACC Huddle: Signing Day Special

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

BSD — Washington at Detroit

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Brooklyn at Boston

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Atlanta at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Carolina at Buffalo

RADIO

7 p.m. — NBA, Washington at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Glen Lake at Leland, 7p; Frankfort at Kingsley, 7p; Benzie Central at Buckley, 7p; Onekama at Suttons Bay, 7p; Mesick at Brethren, 7:30p; Manton at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; McBain at Evart, 7p; Pine River at Lake City, 7p; Bear Lake at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Harbor Springs at Sault Area, 7p;

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Glen Lake at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City West at Benzie Central, 7p; Bellaire at Gaylord St. Mary, 7p; Forest Area at Inland Lakes, 7:30p; Pellston at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Central Lake at Onaway, 7p;

ICE HOCKEY — Gaylord at Traverse City West, 6p; Traverse City Central at Petoskey, 6p; Cadillac at Lakeshore Badgers, 3:30p

WRESTLING — Traverse City Central at Midland Dow tri, 6p; Manistee at Hesperia, 5p; Manton at Lake City, 5p; Cadillac at Reed City US-131 Showdown, 5:30p

