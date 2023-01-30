TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, January 31
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at South Carolina
7 p.m.
ACCN — Clemson at Boston College
BTN — Nebraska at Illinois
CBSSN — VCU at Davidson
ESPN — Wake Forest at Duke
ESPN2 — Texas A&M at Arkansas
ESPNU — Virginia Tech at Miami
8 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at DePaul
8:30 p.m.
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
9 p.m.
BTN — Northwestern at Iowa
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Dayton
ESPN — Kentucky at Mississippi
ESPN2 — Indiana at Maryland
ESPNU — West Virginia at TCU
10 p.m.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Wyoming
11 p.m.
CBSSN — San Diego St. at Nevada
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The Southwestern Invitational: Second Round, North Ranch CC, Westlake, Calif.
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at New York
10 p.m.
TNT — New Orleans at Denver
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Los Angeles at Carolina
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Atalanta at Inter Milan, Quarterfinal
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
2 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Lyon-WTA, Hua Hin-WTA Early Rounds
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Kalkaska at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Gaylord at Boyne City, 7p; Petoskey at Charlevoix, 7p; Houghton Lake at Grayling, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 7:30; Mancelona at Central Lake, 7:30p; Inland Lakes at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Mackinaw City at Ellsworth, 7p; Boyne Falls at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Pineview at Cadillac Heritage Christian, 6:30p; Wolverine at Harbor Light Christian, 7p; Manistee at Reed City, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Central at Muskegon, 7p; Big Rapids at Cadillac, 7p; Petoskey at Mount Pleasant, 7p; Leland at Glen Lake, 7p; Kingsley at Frankfort, 7p; Buckley at Benzie Central, 7p; Suttons Bay at Onekema, 7p; Mesick at Manistee Catholic Central, 7:30p; Manton at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Boyne Falls at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian, 5:30p; Pickford at East Jordan, 7p; McBain at Evart, 7p; Grayling at Houghton Lake, 6:30p; Pine River at Lake City, 7p; Reed City at Manistee, 7p; Brethren at Mason County Eastern, 7:30p; Bear Lake at Walkerville, 7:30p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.