TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Tuesday, January 24
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St at Rutgers
7 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at NC State
CBSSN — E. Michigan at Toledo
ESPN — Ohio St. at Illinois
ESPN2 — LSU at Arkansas
ESPNU — Miami at Florida St.
FS1 — DePaul at Georgetown
SECN — Missouri at Mississippi
9 p.m.
ACCN — Georgia Tech at Clemson
CBSSN — Indiana St. at Drake
ESPN — North Carolina at Syracuse
ESPNU — Kansas St. at Iowa St.
FS1 — Fresno St. at Boise St.
SECN — Kentucky at Vanderbilt
11 p.m.
CBSSN — Wyoming at UNLV
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
MLBN — Hall of Fame Announcement
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Boston at Miami
10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSD — San Jose at Detroit
TENNIS
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, San Jose at Detroit, FM106.3
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City St. Francis at Boyne City, 7p; Ludington at Traverse City Central, 7p; Elk Rapids at Grayling, 7p; Charlevoix at Kalkaska, 7p; Gaylord at Cadillac, 7p; Mancelona at Ellsworth, 7p; McBain at Manton, 7p; Harbor Springs at East Jordan, 7p; Beal City at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Skeels Christian at Cadillac Heritage, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Boyne City at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City Central at Gaylord, 7p; Traverse City West at Sault Ste. Marie, 7p; Bellaire at Grand Traverse Academy, 7:30p; Traverse City Bulldogs at Harbor Light Christian, 6p; Glen Lake at Onekama, 7p; Kingsley at Benzie Central, 6:30p; Suttons Bay at Frankfort, 6p; Leland at Buckley, 7p; Grayling at Elk Rapids, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Forest Area, 7p; Mancelona at Central Lake, 7:30p; Kalkaska at Charlevoix, 7p; East Jordan at Harbor Springs, 7p; Inland Lakes at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Manistee at Muskegon Oakridge, 7p; Skeels Christian at Cadillac Heritage, 5:30p
