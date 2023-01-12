TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, January 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Yale at Cornell
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Kent St. at Ohio
7 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Purdue
ESPNU — E. Michigan at Akron
FS1 — Villanova at Butler
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — VCU at Dayton
FS1 — Michigan St. at Illinois
11 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at Nevada
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at UCLA
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN2 — Latin America Amateur Championship: Second Round, Grand Reserve GC, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico
7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sony Open, Second Round, Wai’alae Country Club, Honolulu
11 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Hero Cup, Second Round, Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Golden State at San Antonio
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Clippers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
NHLN — Winnipeg at Pittsburgh
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
10 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Alpine Skiing — Super — G Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — FISU: The World University Games, Cross Country Skiing — Mixed Team Sprint (C) (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y.
RADIO
7 p.m. — NBA, New Orleans at Detroit, FM-101.1/AM-1210
9 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Michigan State at Illinois, FM-92.9
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Alpena at Traverse City West, 7p; Traverse City Central at Gaylord, 7p; Glen Lake at Suttons Bay, 6p; Benzie Central at Frankfort, 7p; Onekama at Buckley, 7p; Kingsley at Leland, 7p; Ellsworth at Elk Rapids, 7p; Mesick at Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 7:30p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Alpena at Traverse City West, 5:30p; Elk Rapids at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Manistee Catholic Central at Brethren, 7:30p; Glen Lake at Suttons Bay, 7:30p; Grayling at Charlevoix, 7p; Kalkaska at East Jordan, 7p; Gaylord St. Mary at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Leland at Kingsley, 7p; Forest Area at Mancelona, 7:30p; Lake City at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Marion at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Mesick at Big Rapids Crossroads Academy, 6p; Manistee at Fremont, 7p; Boyne City at Harbor Springs, 7p; Central Lake at Inland Lakes, 7:30p; Bellaire at Onaway, 6p; Manton at Roscommon, 7p;
ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Central v. Lake Orion at Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena, 8:15p; Traverse City Bay Reps v. Livonia Stevenson at Rick Deneweth Memorial North/South Showcase at Centre Ice Arena, 6:15p; Manistique at Cadillac, 7p; Thumb Area Legion at Lakeshore Badgers, 6p; Petoskey at Jackson Lumen Christi, 6p
WRESTLING — Hartland at Traverse City Central, 6p
