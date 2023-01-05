TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Friday, January 6
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
6:30 p.m.
CBSSN — W. Michigan at Toledo
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Detroit Mercy at Wright St.
8:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Akron at Ball St.
9 p.m.
ESPNU — Stanford at California
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Columbia at Princeton
8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Arizona St.
10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Colorado (Joined in Progress)
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
7 p.m.
SECN — Michigan St. at Alabama
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — LSU at Utah
COLLEGE WRESTLING
7 p.m.
BTN — Ohio St. at Indiana
9 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
GOLF
6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Second Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
10:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — NLL: Philadelphia at Las Vegas
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Brooklyn at New Orleans
8 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at San Antonio
10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Miami at Phoenix
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
BSD+ — Florida at Detroit
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Quarterfinals
6 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals
RADIO
7 p.m. — NHL, Florida at Detroit, FM-106.3
8 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at San Antonio, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 7p; Gaylord at Traverse City West, 7p; Traverse City St. Francis at Midland, 7p; Glen Lake at Kingsley, 7p; Benzie Central at Suttons Bay, 7p; Boyne City at Kalkaska, 7p; Onekama at Leland, 7p; Petoskey at Alpena, 7p; Lake City at Beal City, 7p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Bear Lake, 7:30p; Alanson at Boyne Falls, 7p; Manton at Pine River, 7p; Roscommon at McBain, 7p; Houghton Lake at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; East Jordan at St. Ignace, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Traverse City Bulldogs at Grand Traverse Academy, 5:30p; Cadillac at Traverse City Central, 5:30p; Gaylord at Traverse City West, 5:30p; Grayling at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Kingsley at Glen Lake, 7p; Forest Area at Bellaire, 6p; Suttons Bay at Benzie Central, 7p; Buckley at Frankfort, 7p; Leland at Onekama, 7p; East Jordan at Boyne City, 7p; Johannesburg-Lewiston at Central Lake, 7:30p; Petoskey at Alpena, 5:30p; Big Rapids Crossroads at Bear Lake, 6p; Alanson at Boyne Falls, 5:30p; Brethren at Cadillac Heritage, 7:30p; Kalkaska at Harbor Springs, 7p; Walkerville at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p; Mesick at Marion, 6p; Mancelona at Pellston, 7:30p
ICE HOCKEY — Petoskey at Cadillac, 5p; Gaylord at Mount Pleasant, 7p
