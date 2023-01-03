TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV

Wednesday, January 4

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

CBSSN — Charleston at NC A&T

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown

SECN — Auburn at Georgia

7 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at NC State

BTN — Penn St. at Michigan

CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Providence

SECN — Missouri at Arkansas

9 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina

BTN — Illinois at Northwestern

CBSSN — DePaul at Butler

ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor

ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech

10:30 p.m.

FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada

NBA BASKETBALL

7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto

10 p.m.

BSD — Detroit at Golden State

ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — New Jersey at Detroit

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace

RADIO

7 p.m. — New Jersey at Detroit, FM-106.3

7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Penn State at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210

10 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Golden State, FM-101.1/AM-1210

LOCAL SPORTS

BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City West at Mount Pleasant, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Leland, 7p; Elk Rapids at Kingsley, 7p; Lake City at Gaylord, 7p; McBain at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Grayling at Cheboygan, 7p; Beal City at Manton, 7p

GIRLS BASKETBALL — Benzie Central at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City West at Mount Pleasant, 5p; Grand Traverse Academy at Onekama, 7p; Glen Lake at Frankfort, 7p; Kingsley at Grayling, 7p; Leland at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Forest Area at Central Lake, 7:30p; Bellaire at Pellston, 7p; Cheboygan at Petoskey, 7p; Boyne City at Gaylord, 7p; Bear Lake at Brethren, 7:30p; Boyne Falls at Ellsworth, 5:30p; Rudyard at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Inland Lakes at Mancelona, 7:30p; Pentwater at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p; Baldwin at Mesick, 6p; Gaylord St. Mary at Onaway, 7p; Kalkaska at Tawas, 7:30p

ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 6p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 6p

WRESTLING — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Petoskey for Big North tri with Gaylord, 5p; Lake City at Forest Area, 5p; Mancelona at Houghton Lake quad, 6p; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 5:30p

COMPETITIVE CHEER — Ludington at McBain, 5p

