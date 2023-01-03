TODAY’S SPORTS ON TV
Wednesday, January 4
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
5 p.m.
CBSSN — Charleston at NC A&T
6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Villanova at Georgetown
SECN — Auburn at Georgia
7 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at NC State
BTN — Penn St. at Michigan
CBSSN — Loyola of Chicago at Davidson
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
ESPNU — Texas A&M at Florida
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Providence
SECN — Missouri at Arkansas
9 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at North Carolina
BTN — Illinois at Northwestern
CBSSN — DePaul at Butler
ESPN2 — TCU at Baylor
ESPNU — Clemson at Virginia Tech
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Colorado St. at Nevada
NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Milwaukee at Toronto
10 p.m.
BSD — Detroit at Golden State
ESPN — Miami at LA Lakers
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — New Jersey at Detroit
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Tampa Bay at Minnesota
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace
RADIO
7 p.m. — New Jersey at Detroit, FM-106.3
7 p.m. — NCAA men’s basketball, Penn State at Michigan, FM-101.1/AM-1210
10 p.m. — NBA, Detroit at Golden State, FM-101.1/AM-1210
LOCAL SPORTS
BOYS BASKETBALL — Traverse City West at Mount Pleasant, 7p; Lake Leelanau St. Mary at Leland, 7p; Elk Rapids at Kingsley, 7p; Lake City at Gaylord, 7p; McBain at McBain Northern Michigan Christian, 7p; Grayling at Cheboygan, 7p; Beal City at Manton, 7p
GIRLS BASKETBALL — Benzie Central at Traverse City St. Francis, 7p; Traverse City West at Mount Pleasant, 5p; Grand Traverse Academy at Onekama, 7p; Glen Lake at Frankfort, 7p; Kingsley at Grayling, 7p; Leland at Lake Leelanau St. Mary, 7p; Forest Area at Central Lake, 7:30p; Bellaire at Pellston, 7p; Cheboygan at Petoskey, 7p; Boyne City at Gaylord, 7p; Bear Lake at Brethren, 7:30p; Boyne Falls at Ellsworth, 5:30p; Rudyard at Johannesburg-Lewiston, 7p; Inland Lakes at Mancelona, 7:30p; Pentwater at Manistee Catholic Central, 7p; Baldwin at Mesick, 6p; Gaylord St. Mary at Onaway, 7p; Kalkaska at Tawas, 7:30p
ICE HOCKEY — Traverse City Central at Cadillac, 6p; Gaylord at Petoskey, 6p
WRESTLING — Traverse City Central, Traverse City West at Petoskey for Big North tri with Gaylord, 5p; Lake City at Forest Area, 5p; Mancelona at Houghton Lake quad, 6p; Manistee at Muskegon Orchard View, 5:30p
COMPETITIVE CHEER — Ludington at McBain, 5p
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.