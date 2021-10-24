MIDLAND — Twinbill losses last month to Midland and Midland Dow are now in the past.
The Traverse City West varsity boys soccer team avenged a late-September loss to Midland Dow to earn the program’s third-straight district title in a 5-1 win Saturday afternoon over the Chargers in Midland.
It’s the Titans 14th soccer district crown since the school opened in 1997.
West (16-4-2) led 4-0 at halftime after goals in the 5th, 10th, 20th and 40th minutes. The Titans put another in the back of the net in the 45th minute, and Dow scored its only goal with 45 seconds to go in the game.
“We came in with a much better mindset, much more prepared,” West head coach Matt Griessinger said.
Colin Blackport and Josh Hirschenberger both scored a goal and had 2 assists. Aidan Orth scored two goals. Caleb Nowak added a goal and nabbed an assist. Trae Collins made six saves.
The Titans meet the winner of Okemos and East Lansing, who played Saturday night (the game was not complete by press time). They’ll play in the East Kentwood regional Tuesday at Pat Peterson Athletic Field.
Petoskey 1, Bay City Western 0
AUBURN — Petoskey won a Division 2 district title for the second year in a row with a 1-0 win over Bay City Western in Auburn on Saturday.
Aidan Norton scored the Northmen’s only goal in the 22nd minute of the first half.
Petoskey (16-3-3) also beat Western to win its district last year. Petoskey advances to play Forest Hills Central (10-10-1) in regionals Tuesday at Cedar Springs High School at 7 p.m.
McBain NMC 1, Oscoda 0
OSCODA — Oscoda forfeited its district final to McBain Northern Michigan Christian because of COVID-19 cases and the Comets won by default. McBain NMC (18-1-1) advances to the Cadillac regional and plays at 5 p.m. Tuesday against North Muskegon (10-11-2).
Buckley (16-4-1) plays Wyoming Potter’s House Christian (20-3-1) on the other side of the bracket in the 7 p.m. game at the Cadillac Area Soccer Fields.