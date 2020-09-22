CADILLAC — Traverse City West head volleyball coach Emily Baumann knew her Titans needed an extra challenge during practice this week to prepare for Cadillac star Macy Brown.
The solution?
Baumann hopped into rotation at the net and pretended to be the 2019 Record-Eagle Player of the Year, constantly pressing the Titans with viscous spikes and unpredictable shots to emulate Brown’s explosive play style.
TC West (13-2, 4-0 Big North Conference) implemented a new defensive rotation to stop Brown’s innate scoring ability and squeezed out an exciting five-set victory over the Vikings (21-4, 3-1 BNC) Wednesday in Cadillac. The Titans won 23-25, 27-25, 26-24, 14-25, 17-15.
The Titan’s libero, junior Ally Jo Makenna, was put to the test all evening with Brown attempting 57 kills, and turned out a 65 dig performance that kept TC West’s rallies alive time and time again. Brown only converted those attempts into 22 kills.
“I think it was just a matter of life or death and you have to go through everything you can and just hit the ground,” Makenna said. ”I am able to read their arms when the ball goes up and I can predict where it is and then go for it with all I have. I’m not going to let the ball fall in games like this.”
Makenna led the charge in the final set with her defense. The Titans jumped out to a 7-2 led in the fifth set before Brown rallied the Vikings to a 10-10 tie, taking the lead until two errors evened the score at 14-14.
The battle for the advantage in the final set kept the limited number of fans present on the edge of their seats. The rally saw three blocks that were saved and returned over the net by the Titans. Makenna made a plethora of diving digs to keep it alive until junior Becky Lane found the floor for her 32nd of 33 kills to give TC West a 15-14 lead. Makenna Ebling finished off the Vikings with her 17th kill of the night to win the final set 17-15.
“These rallies were so intense,” Baumann said. “Macy (Brown) has such a strong arm and Ally Jo (Makenna) did an amazing job against her to pick those digs up while going so hard. Those rallies were intense, the girls at the end were breathing super heavy so it is awesome to see that.”
Vikings head coach Michelle Brines said her teams inability to finish Wednesday put the BNC into the Titans grasp. The Vikings fell behind 7-1 in set one, 5-1 in set two, 20-13 in set three and 7-2 in the fifth set and climbed back only to lose three sets by a combined six points.
Brines said her team needed to expend too much energy to get back into each set, and weren’t able to seal the deal when they were looking at set-point in each of the three they lost.
“We got a lot of young kids and they have a lot of experience,” Brines said. “I was very happy with my team because I only have two girls out there that have seen this type of a match before, taking them down to the end like that makes me proud.”
Brown and junior Renee Brines had to carry much of the load for the Vikings, with Brines taking on setting duties for 67 assists and adding six kills to the total. Cailey Massersang also had six kills for the Vikings.
The win gives the Titans a firm grasp on the BNC before these two teams meet again on Oct. 21 in Traverse City.
“I think this makes us see that we can really do it and we can get really deep into the season,” Titans senior Leah Allen said. ”The defense helped us win the game because it set the tone for us. You win the game with defense.”
Allen was a big problem for the Vikings at the net, tallying seven blocks and 15 kills. The Titans defense backed up Makenna with Sammy Schaub getting 22 digs, Sara Schermerhorn 25, Ebling 21 and Lane with six. Schermerhorn had 65 assists and two blocks to go with four kills.
Baumann said her team’s experience played a role in the win. There are five juniors on the Titan’s team that were on the varsity squad as freshmen and Wednesday marked the first time they beat Cadillac.
“It’s been a rebuilding process but seeing them fight through this without getting nervous showed the maturity that kind of pulled up through this one,” Baumann said. “Chemistry is an amazing thing when it comes to a volleyball team. If you have good chemistry and everybody is on the same page, wanting the same thing, it will bring you to new heights.”
The Vikings head to Gaylord for another BNC matchup Thursday while the Titans host Petoskey with BNC hopes on the line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.