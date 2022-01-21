CADILLAC — Defense has been the M.O. when it comes to Traverse City West basketball this season.
So it shouldn’t come as a shock that senior Titan Jonathon O’Connor lost his voice the West defense in crunch time of a pivotal league game at Cadillac.
“We held them to 28 points, which no team has done this year,” O’Connor said. “Our defense was through the roof, and I’m so proud of the guys.”
West handed the Vikings their first Big North Conference loss in a 35-28 win Thursday.
“They were ready for a game tonight, especially after close losses with Alpena and Central, and knowing that we needed to get into the conference hunt by getting a game here on the road,” West head coach Doug Baumann said.
The Vikings fall to 7-3 (4-1 BNC) with their second loss in three games. Cadillac came into Thursday averaging 56 points per game but played without 6-foot-9 senior Cole Jenema — a typical leading scorer. Jenema returns for Cadillac’s game against Ludington.
The Titans, on the other hand, improve to 5-7 (3-2 BNC) for third place in the league behind Traverse City Central (2-1) and Cadillac (4-1). West and Cadillac are the only two teams that have played all five conference opponents.
After a back-and-forth first quarter that ended with Cadillac up 10-7, West didn’t surrender the lead after taking an 11-10 advantage in the second. The Titans led 15-12 at the half, holding the Vikings scoreless up until the one-minute mark.
Cadillac tied it three times in the second half, including at 20-20 to start the third quarter. Charlie Howell scored a layup to tie the game 2-26 midway through the fourth, then Josh Hirschenberger scored a pair of baskets to make it 30-26. Ben Habers scored a layup and sank three clutch free throws to seal the Titans’ win.
O’Connor, Habers and Hirschenberger all finished with 10 points for West.
The Titans recently called up sophomore Quinten Gillespie from JV after a 26-point night at Petoskey. He sank two free throws in the fourth quarter Thursday.
“Before we had one or two scorers that we really relied on. Now we’re going to three or four,” Baumann said. “It really opens the floor up for everyone else.”
Howell led Cadillac with a game-high 12 points, seven rebounds, three assists and four blocks.
Cadillac coach Ryan Benzenberg was pleased with the Vikings’ defense, holding a Big North team to just 35 points.
He said if the Vikings had shot their average, they’d have scored between 45 and 50 points.
“If you would have told me before the game we’re gonna let up 35 points, I would have signed up for it in a heartbeat,” Benzenberg said. “We shot awful. Credit West, they played really hard and defended us, but we had some clean looks that didn’t go in.”
The Vikings still lead the league as they turn to the second half of their BNC schedule. Benzenberg is hoping to take one positive from Thursday’s game: that the team can guard without Jenema.
“Everything we want is still in front of us,” he said. “We can still win a Big North Conference championship. That’s kind of the goal. We’ve got to take care of business now. It makes things more interesting, that’s for sure.”
Cadillac travels to Ludington at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Traverse City West is off for a week before it hosts Petoskey on Jan. 28.