ACME — Emily Blackmer’s graduate thesis can wait.
In the meantime, she’s got races to win.
Blackmer, a 30-year-old Dartmouth University graduate and New Hampshire native working on her master’s degree at the University of Michigan, claimed the North American Vasa 34K women’s classic race Sunday at Timber Ridge Resort, a week after winning a title at the White Pine Stampede.
“I’ve made more trips up north than I should admit to this winter,” Blackmer said. “Don’t tell my advisers. I’m supposed to be writing a thesis, but instead I just go ski racing every weekend. ... Gotta buckle down.”
She buckled down on the course, winning by 35 seconds over runner-up Sarah Newmister of Pinckney.
Blackmer just barely missed breaking two hours with her winning time of 2:00:29, eight minutes fast than last year.
Newmister finished in 2:35:33, followed by Jennifer Brown of Traverse City in third at 2:45:39. Lynne Brach of Suttons Bay claimed fourth at 2:56:24 and Marnie Sutter of Cedar was fifth in 3:14:10.
“It was fast out there, great conditions,” Blackmer said. “They do a really good job with the course here, especially considering the snow this winter and how there hasn’t been a lot of it.”
Blackmer didn’t race Saturday and was happy the snow held off Sunday until after the races finished.
“I’m glad the snow has held off,” Blackmer said. “When I first saw the forecast a couple days ago, I was like, ‘Oh, it could be 32 and snowing,’ which is about as tricky as it gets for a classic race.”
She won the 35K classic last year as well, and claimed the White Pine Stampede crown a week ago, finishing just ahead of Traverse City’s Erin Lipp.
“It was a great race,” Blackmer said. “It’s always fun to do a point to point out there. It makes it a bit more of an adventure and it was snowing really hard for part of the race, so that just keeps things exciting. There’s a gal, Erin Lipp, who raced the 17K today and she and I have been duking it out in a couple of races this season, so we stayed together most of the way.”
Lipp beat Blackmer by five seconds twice this year in shorter races before Blackmer turned the tables in the longer White Pine, a point-to-point freestyle race from Mancelona to Bellaire.
Now that she’s wrapped up consecutive victories in northern Michigan, Blackmer can concentrate on her thesis on natural resource management in the western United States, focusing on rural communities incorporating conservation and stewardship activities into rural economic development.
That would complete her master’s of science degree in environmental policy from the University of Michigan after earning a degree in anthropology at Dartmouth.
