SUTTONS BAY — Doug Periard was nicknamed “Captain COVID” at Suttons Bay for a good reason.
It’s just what was needed to play a full season last fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic — and the passion of Suttons Bay prevailed to make that a reality.
Players practiced in masks to limit the spread of the coronavirus weeks before the state began requiring face coverings to play sports. As schools scrambled to affix plastic spit guards to facemasks to make their helmets comply with an August Executive Order, Suttons Bay already had them.
The benefits were clear.
Suttons Bay football did not have a single case of COVID-19 among members of its team during the season. Teams it was matched up with in the playoffs — Pickford and Indian River Inland Lakes — both had outbreaks of the disease cancel playoff matchups and sent the Suttons Bay to its second straight 8-man state final in as many seasons.
Suttons Bay lost to Adrian Lenawee Christian, but completed the team’s goal of playing a full season.
“For us to be cautious, we were reminded all the time during the season,” said coach Garrick Opie. “We heard of cases here and there. We heard it showing up at different places. And we felt if we weren’t careful that I could just change our season just like that.”
Though Periard retired, he maintained various roles in the district and athletic department. Those included bus driver, history teacher and quarantine officer — and Periard still disinfects the buses after mandates required it.
“I guess what I took on, being a semi-retired guy, was that ‘I was going to make this happen the best I can,’” Periard said.
Compliments rolled in from other teams as Suttons Bay began practicing in masks to start the year. While it was not required, Periard said it was just what made sense.
That wasn’t just on the football field. Administrators started to notice players who car-pooled to practice together wearing their masks in the car coming and going to practice.
It just showed how bad the team wanted to play.
“Everyone wanted to continue playing and no one wanted to stop,” said Norseman junior Shawn Bramer. “We were going to take all the precautions we had to do in order to keep our season going so we didn’t have to stop.”
Periard gave a lot of credit to the district’s response to its new superintendent, Casey Petz. The return to school program he and the district made laid out clearly how the school can reopen.
The message Periard took from that as marching orders: “We can do this” and “We’re going to be diligent.”
Periard isn’t going to write off luck.
A COVID-19 outbreak at the school forced a pause to the Suttons Bay basketball team. Michigan Department of Health and Human Services regulations required student athletes to be tested for the virus three times weekly. When that was asked, players and volunteer parents were able to get that done in about 15 to 30 minutes each time.
Even then so, Periard called it a “winning moment” when a district bus was getting quarantined because of a positive case. That bus had a baseball player on aboard and top-25 Norseman were about to play a game at Turtle Creek Stadium.
Turns out the player had received the vaccine through the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians — who were well ahead of the game in vaccine distribution — and was deemed fully vaccinated, allowing him to play immediately.
“That was neat,” Periard said. “That was like the light at the end of that tunnel.”
Stories like that make it no surprise that Leelanau County leads Michigan in its COVID-19 vaccination rate.
“It’s not just about you, it’s about the community,” Opie said. “I think that we all have that in mind. And I think that even goes as deep as vaccinations go and say, ‘Look. There’s a community up here with a lot of retirees and a lot of folks that are potentially at risk, and we would want to be part of the solution.’”
Opie says his ear is to the reality of the matter both nationally and globally in his day job.
He owns a consulting company that’s involved with a PPE supplier that helps Indigenous communities.
“I hear things that aren’t always pleasant. I hear things maybe ahead of time, maybe before the news gets ahold of them, or so fourth. I’m very lucky in that aspect but I also know the level of seriousness that this needs to be taken,” Opie said.
“People were getting it. It was running rampant in certain communities. Especially the kids that I consider my sons, and their families are part of my family, I can’t see that happen to anybody if we can prevent it.”
If the season started on the day this article was written, there are no mandates in place by MDHHS that would require the testing of student athletes, limit the size of crowds, require masks during play, or restrict competition outright.
What athletes still may experience, according MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl, are contact tracing investigations should COVID-19 cases arise in student athletes of the programs competing.
That’s where the vaccine comes into play. MDHHS does not require fully vaccinated individuals to quarantine following an exposure to someone with COVID-19. Athletes who are not fully vaccinated may have to sit out if they are deemed a close contact.
If there’s a large enough number of players quarantined on a particular team, games could get canceled.
“Folks have asked the question ‘Mark, what can I do to make sure this season can happen?’ The answer to that is to get fully vaccinated,” Uyl said on an episode of the Record-Eagle’s Get Around podcast. “That way you’re not limited with your participation, and if you’re designated as a close contact of a teammate that tested positive, then you’re no longer required to quarantine for the next 10 to 14 days.”
CAN THE TEAM TAKE THE NEXT STEP?
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Suttons Bay, which co-ops with Northport and Lake Leelanau St. Mary, look to return to the 8-man state finals for their third season in a row.
The Norseman graduate starting quarterback Nate Devol and all-state offensive lineman and linebacker Michael Wittman, but return several crucial cogs in the 2020 finals run. Also returning is Opie (31-4) who’s only lost one regular season game in three seasons. Assistantats Stan Pasch (defensive coordinator) and Steve Loucks (defensive assistant) return.
Those include St. Mary athletes Shawn Bramer, Dylan Barnowski and Matthew Kohler, as well as Suttons Bay’s Hugh Periard and Brayden Opie.
Bramer and Barnowski should be familiar names to the Leelanau County sports world. On the basketball court two sophomores led the Eagles to their first regional finals appearance in 48 years.
Bramer said he’s been a while since he’s had the chance to play football with Barnowski — who was JV quarterback last year — and he’s excited to get back to what he remembered.
“We have just a bonding for sports and we’re able to work well together,” Bramer said.
Garrick Opie said Ben Murphy and Barnowski will likely compete for the QB spot.
“They’re both athletic and I think we’ll have them on the field as much as possible. I think that it behooves us to do so to keep our athletes on the field,” Garrick Opie said. “In eight-man you don’t have four people deep in every position. ... You might have one guy that plays three positions consistently.”
Suttons Bay, who competes as an independent, opens the season with Grand Rapids NorthPointe.
“We’re just gonna keep working hard and show everyone that we can still continue for three years,” Bramer said.