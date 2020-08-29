MANISTEE — There was one weekend when Cole Proctor got intentionally walked five times.
If you looked at his slash line of the Manistee Saints, it’s clear why. Proctor had a batting average of .527, on base percentage of .618 and slugged at a clip of .909.
Two strikeouts on 68 at bats, and he’s not happy about either one.
“One of my goals going into the season was to not strike out,” says Proctor, a native of Lawndale, North Carolina who spent the summer with the Manistee Saints while finishing up classes at Duke online.
Proctor isn’t just some average joe who can see the ball like a pro.
That’s because he is a pro, only he spent the summer disguised as an average joe.
Proctor lived a double-life as a result of the effects COVID-19 has had on the world of sports.
His real name is Chris Proctor, a member of the Detroit Tigers farm system who spent three years at Duke, an ACC Baseball power. He played under the Saints roster by his middle name, Cole, and for the majority of the season without informing the Tigers organization. He’s the only one on the Saints with Power Five experience.
His path to Manistee runs through family, friends and a little bit of fate.
The brother of Proctor’s girlfriend, Megan McCormick of Fountain, plays for the Saints, Travis McCormick. Travis and Megan’s father is the Saints manager Tyrone Collins’ best friend. Collins connected with Proctor and asked if he was interested in joining the team with the MiLB season in limbo.
“Early on, those answers just weren’t real clear,” Collins said. “They weren’t really sure if they’d be playing in the minors or not.”
On June 30 the MLB told MiLB it would not be providing it with players for the 2020 season, effectively cancelling all minor league baseball games for the summer.
But by that date, Proctor had already played five games with the Saints.
He told the Tigers he was playing this summer with about two weeks left to go in the Saints season.
He said his coaches were excited, but just wanted to ensure it wasn’t an independent college league such as the Northwoods League.
The Great Lakes UBL is considered semi-pro, and the Saints roster players like Roddy MacNeil, head baseball coach at Brethren High School, who are well past their college days.
Leadership within the Tigers’ baseball operations team were not available for comment, busy in meetings with the Aug. 31 trade deadline looming, a team spokesperson noted.
The trend of professional ballplayers making rounds through collegiate summer leagues this summer is not exclusive to Proctor, however.
Come August, the Great Lakes Resorters added Carson Taylor and Gavin Stone, a pair of Dodgers draftees. The Northwoods League allowed the two to play because they hadn’t appeared in a professional game yet.
Proctor, on the other hand, is two seasons past his days as a Blue Devil.
He has split time between the West Michigan Whitecaps and the Lakeland Flying Tigers, averaging .207 in a two season professional career amassing just over 100 games from 2018-19.
The Saints, for Proctor, were both a way to return to baseball and establish a proving ground for nobody else but himself. No scouts, no full-time coaches, no advanced metrics. He, nor his parents, didn’t even have an account with Game Changer, the only official documentation of the contests at Reitz Park.
But that doesn’t mean his high expectations have escaped. Admittingly, they’re even higher after this summer.
“I don’t like losing, probably more than a lot of people,” said Proctor.
Others take notice.
He says he became a player-coach in cage sessions, a moment that’s inspired him to be involved in baseball whenever his professional career concludes.
“I’m 23, I don’t feel like a coach,” Proctor said, “but it’s really cool to be able to share my knowledge that I do have, and that I feel like can be helpful and the guys are really willing to learn from me too.”
Collins said that added a whole new dynamic to what the Saints provide its players for the season.
“Besides just being a baseball player, the mentoring, and what he did to the other guys was just tremendous,” Collins said. “He welcomed that role. The players on the team definitely were asking him questions and were open to the answers he was giving.”
That certainly was the case, Proctor noted, for Keaton Peck.
“The confidence that Proctor had was through the roof,” Peck said. “It was pretty inspiring, honestly.”
Peck recalled times when he’d return to the dugout after a bad play, Proctor would walk through the at bat in his eyes. That’s the expectation for most teammates, but it’s one, Peck said that felt different for a player that had been in his position just seasons prior.
“I’ve always been a player that had a tough time with the mental part of baseball and flushing it and moving on, as my coach would say,” Peck said. “(Proctor) really helped with that.”
Nick Brezinski, first baseman for the Saints and the team’s leading hitter, had been named the team’s MVP each of the last three years. Collins awarded Proctor the award this year.
The plaques for the MVP along with All-Great Lakes UBL honors now go back to North Carolina for the summer. Proctor heads to Ann Arbor to stay with his girlfriend, who attends the University of Michigan. He said the trophy will go up in his family’s barn along with the rest of his siblings’ honors.
When he gets older, he said there’s going to be quite a story to go along with this one. It won’t be the one you think — the part where he changed his name to play baseball in a pandemic.
“I don’t think it was a coincidence that was that I was here,” an emotional Proctor said. “I think it was a little bit of divine intervention.”
If this summer — the one where there wasn’t a minor league season and sports worldwide were halted for months — happened to be the season he turned around a .207 batting average, Proctor agreed that that would be quite a fairy tale.
“The opportunities were kind of like a crazy situation,” Proctor said, “and it turned out in the best possible way for me.”
