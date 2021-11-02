Once again the student-athlete interview steals the show from the hosts — just as it should be.
Traverse City Christian volleyball star Emma Mirabelli, just a week after notching her 2,000th kill, joins Brendan and Andrew in the Get Around Studio to talk all things volleyball, her incorrect height on an online recruiting profile, and her two-time World Series champion dad.
Brendan and Andrew also break down the first week of the football playoffs and look ahead to this Friday's and Saturday's games.
Plus, the Final Four of Football Helmet Mayhem is revealed, two student-athletes are inducted into the Get Around Hall of Fame and the best of Halloween candy is discussed.
LISTEN NOW TO EPISODE 195 OF THE GET AROUND!