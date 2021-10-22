Do you have what it takes to pickle The Beast?
Record-Eagle Sports Editor Brendan Quealy and 7&4 Sports Director Harrison Beeby break down the 1993 baseball classic "The Sandlot" in the second episode of the Get Around: Film Study.
The two discuss the best scenes, drop a little behind-the-scenes knowledge (including what the chewing tobacco and vomit were made of), discuss their favorite lines from the movie and much more. They also explain why Squints is basically the villain and not the dog.
Listen now at SoundCloud.com/thegetaround and Record-Eagle.com, because heroes get remembered ... but legends never die.