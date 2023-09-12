After moving to 3-0 on the season, Frankfort's Carter Kerby and Emmerson Farmer drop by the Get Around studio to talk about the Panthers' success through the first third of the season.
Plus, plenty of conversation about high school football in northern Michigan, running out of gas on the highway in Indiana, a fireworks celebration and everything on the docket this week — including the NHL Prospects Tournament, the Great Lakes Strongest Man and the Frankfort Ironman.
All of that and more on episode 258 of the Get Around!
