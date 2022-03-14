Two agents of chaos from Gaylord St. Mary — Macey Bebble and Ava Schultz — jump on the podcast to talk about the Snowbirds' run to the state quarterfinals and how their style of play had led to success on the court.
Brendan and James also run down the boys basketball district champions and what possible regional matchups they're looking forward to. Plus, Ellsworth's Brayden Steenwyk, Petoskey's Brady Ewing and Benzie Central's Quinn Zickert are all up for the Get Around Hall of Fame as the area's Athlete of the Week.
Brendan and James also make their March Madness picks and reveal their Final Four and predicted champion.
