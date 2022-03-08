Glen Lake's Grace Bradford and Jessica Robbins divulge a superstition they have regarding a Barbie doll named Dora, whose fate rests on the outcome of the Lakers' games. Fortunately Glen Lake is undefeated this season and Dora remains "safe."
Episode 209 has plenty more including that conversation with Grace and Jessica. Brendan and James rundown that last week of sports that saw several area wrestlers win state gold. They also induct those state champs into the Get Around Hall of Fame and talk — or don't talk — about what sports movie they'd like to see get remade.
