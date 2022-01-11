The Get Around makes its glorious return to the internet's airwaves!
Traverse City Central girls basketball players Cate Heethuis and Ashlen Hill join Brendan, James and Andrew for a virtual interview and run down their adventures in rock climbing and singing Christmas carols.
Plus, in-depth talk about the current state of prep basketball in northern Michigan as well as the big hockey action on tap for this week — the McCullough Cup and the Rick Deneweth Memorial Tournament. The guys also make their sports predictions for 2022 and induct a student-athlete into the Get Around Hall of Fame for just a single roll.
