Snow days are the best days!
Brendan, James and Andrew manage to somewhat overcome both some gnarly winter weather and a few technological hiccups to bring you fine listeners the 199th episode of the Get Around!
Charlevoix star athletes Evan Solomon and Caleb Stuck join James and Brendan on the phone — which is the backup to FaceTime which is the backup to in-person. The duo talk about everything from friendly trash talk to deer hunting.
Plus, three athletes are up for the Get Around Hall of Fame and the guys relive their childhood and talk about sledding on snow days.
LISTEN NOW! EPISODE ONE-NINETY-NINE IS ALIVE!