The Traverse City Central Trojans are going to the football state championship game! And we've got two of them — Carson Bourdo and Josh Burnham — on the podcast as they prepare for Friday's title bout against Warren De La Salle at 1 p.m.
You're not going to want to miss this conversation. The guys discuss everything from the lucky playoff mullets and the bulletin board material they had last week against South Lyon to why Carson wears No. 11 and what national award Josh is a finalist for.
