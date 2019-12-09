The Get Around Ep. 105 — Peyton Smith, Josh Burnham and Henry Goldkuhle, TC Central

From left, Peyton Smith, Josh Burnham and Henry Goldkuhle 

 By JAKE ATNIP jatnip@record-eagle.com

Boys basketball season is finally here! Join The Get Around for a season preview of our top area teams and a conversation with TC Central basketball players Peyton Smith, Josh Burnham and Henry Goldkuhle before their season begins.

PREVIEW

The guys play a game of "One golden word" with top area boys basketball teams and players to give you their best descriptor of the upcoming season.

INTERVIEW

TC Central basketball players Peyton Smith, Josh Burnham and Henry Goldkuhle.

THE PULSE

We do quick hits from the first week of girls basketball and talk about the hot start for all three TC hockey teams.

HALL OF FAME

Leland's Olivia Lowe, Benzie Central's Ellen Bretzke and TCSF's Gwenyth Bramer are nominated.

TRIFECTA

Best and worst Christmas songs (plus an attempt at 'All I Want for Christmas is You' by Harrison Beeby).

