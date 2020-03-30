The Get Around Ep. 119 — Kaitlyn Watson, GT Academy

Grand Traverse Academy Valedictorian Kaitlyn Watson joins The Get Around via telephone to talk about the moment she found out she earned top in her class and how she is staying in shape during quarantine.

THE PULSE

The guys go through basketball all-conference teams and break down the top players and give more insight on when sports may return.

INTERVIEW

Kaitlyn Watson, GTA

BRACKET MADNESS

We reveal the winner of 'March Snackness' while introducing you to this week's bracket.....'Starch Madness'! Join us in the vote on Twitter @TCREsports

TRIFECTA

Weirdest quarantine purchases?

