The Get Around Ep. 104 — Josh Reece and Michael Schermerhorn, TC West

The Get Around previews the girls basketball season with way too early predictions for conference champs and player of the year.
THE PULSE
The guys recap the Division 6 football state final with Glen Lake and Jake gets heated about a call made in the fourth quarter. Listen for an update on hockey season's early games.
INTERVIEW
TC West hockey junior Josh Reece and sophomore Michael Schermerhorn stop by before Big North Conference play starts on Wednesday.
PREVIEW
WE chat about conference favorites in the BNC, LMC, NWC and Ski Valley along with three players to watch out for that will be in contention for player of the year.
HALL OF FAME
The Get Around inducts six retroactive members to the most exclusive club in northern Michigan.
TRIFECTA
Shop online or in the store? Which is better for the holidays?
