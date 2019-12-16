The Get Around Ep. 106 — Johnny Stosio and Chase Ingersoll, Forest Area

The Get Around welcomes Forest Area basketball players Johnny Stosio and Chase Ingersoll to talk about their senior season and how losing football has motivated them.
THE PULSE
The guys have a lengthy discussion on what it takes to be a good teammate, how can someone become a better teammate and more.
INTERVIEW
Forest Area seniors Johnny Stosio and Chase Ingersoll.
HALL OF FAME
Buckley's Kyle Kaczanowski, Mancelona's Jayden Alfred and Ingersoll go head-to-head.
YEAR IN REVIEW
The guys recount some of the best sports moments from northern Michigan in 2019. Did yours make the cut?
TRIFECTA
What are the most overrated and underrated Christmas movies?
