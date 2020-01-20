The Get Around Ep. 109 — Jackson Raymond and Jayden Weber, East Jordan

For the first time, East Jordan students join The Get Around! Listen for a great chat with Red Devils' senior basketball players Jackson Raymond and Jayden Weber.

THE PULSE

Andrew gives a full recap of what he saw at the TC West vs. TC Central boys basketball game last Friday and we chat about the new Ramblertron at Boyne City and what it is like to have a great student section behind you. Wrestling also included!

INTERVIEW

HALL OF FAME

Ellsworth's Ethan Tornga, TC West's Aidan Lewandowski and Benzie's Cody Hanson are nominated...who has what it takes?

TRIFECTA

How would you try to get away with cheating in the MLB?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

