The Get Around Ep. 110 — Bella Martinek and Libby Derrer, Bellaire

The Get Around welcomes Bella Martinek and Libby Derrer as the first Bellaire Eagles to grace the TGA Studios.
INTRO
Brendan joins the guys to talk about the impact Kobe Bryant had on the world.
INTERVIEW
Bella Martinek and Libby Derrer, Bellaire
HIP OR SKIP
Would you like robotic umpires? What about co-ed professional sports? Are you Hip? Or do you Skip?
HALL OF FAME
TC West's Aiden Lewandowski and Parker Neu along with TC Christians Elijah Mleko are nominated.
TRIFECTA
The guys reflect on their favorite moments from Kobe Bryant's life.
Commented
