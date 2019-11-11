The Get Around Ep. 101 — Andrew Simaz and Sterling Holcomb, TC St. Francis

The Get Around Ep. 101 brings you all the supplemental coverage you need for the regional round of football and volleyball playoffs.
THE PULSE
Who is the best of who is left? The guys talk about the five remaining football teams and look into the future to talk about possible regional final volleyball matchups between Kingsley/Cadillac and Leland/TC Christian.
INTERVIEW
TC St. Francis football players Andrew Simaz and Sterling Holcomb stop by ahead of their regional tilt with undefeated Iron Mountain.
GIVEAWAYS
The Get Around announces who won our big prizes from Episode 100 including a 6-month subscription to the Record-Eagle. Did you win?
HALL OF FAME
Gaylord St. Mary's Brady Hunter, Glen Lake's Jonathan Wright and TC West's Noelle Phillips are nominated, who gets the nod on Ep. 101?
TRIFECTA
The guys talk about the big rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State this weekend. Do the Spartans have any chance at an upset?
