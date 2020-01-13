The Get Around Ep. 108 — Abby Brown and Jaden Wilder, Manton

For the first time in over a year The Get Around welcomes athletes from Manton as senior basketball players Abby Brown and Jaden Wilder stop by for a chat about their 8-0 start.

THE PULSE

Reactions from the North/South Showcase and look ahead to Veterans Cup. Kingsley wrestling and TC Central show up big over weekend.

INTERVIEW

Manton senior basketball players Abby Brown and Jaden Wilder stop by for a chat about their 8-0 start.

QUIZ TIME

We play a game of pronounce that town with the new guy Andrew Rosenthal.

HALL OF FAME

East Jordan's Jackson Raymond, Bay Reps' Judd Lawson and TC Central's Henry Goldkuhle are nominated, who joins the club?

TRIFECTA

Our biggest/weirdest sports superstitions.

