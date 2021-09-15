Traverse City West soccer stars Patrick Guiney and Josh Hirschenberger join the Record-Eagle and UpNorthLive's Harrison Beeby for Episode 189 of The Get Around.
The Pulse: We dive into the TC Patriot Game matchup between TC Central and TC West.
In the Chatter That Matters, we discuss the ramifications of the move of TC Central and TC West to the Saginaw Valley League for football next season.
Hall of Fame: Emma Mirabelli, Brayden Steenwyk and Avery Bills are nominated. Who gets in?
Trifecta: What band(s) have we gone to see the most in concert.