Traverse City Central dual-sport star Everest Noyes joins the Record-Eagle and UpNorthLive's Harrison Beeby for Episode 188 of The Get Around.
The Pulse: What teams are a surprise two weeks into the prep football season? And what are this week's top matchups to look forward to?
In the Chatter That Matters, we discuss the upcoming Ironman 70.3 race in Frankfort, as well as the preseason cross country rankings.
Hall of Fame: Josh Hirschenberger, Lucas McKernan and Bobby Hoth are nominated. Who gets in?
Trifecta: We give our takes on who will be in the 2021 Super Bowl, which includes a heated debate about whether or not Aaron Rodgers threw a tantrum.