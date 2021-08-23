Traverse City West seniors Will Gaston and Michael Schermerhorn join the Record-Eagle's Andrew Rosenthal and James Cook with UpNorthLive's Harrison Beeby for Episode 186 of The Get Around.
THE PULSE
We preview the football season for most of the teams in the five-county Grand Traverse area after watching several scrimmages last week.
INTERVIEW
Will Gaston and Michael Schermerhorn, Traverse City West football players
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
In the Chatter That Matters we discuss the Traverse City Pit Spitters title repeat and what that could mean for the franchise going forward.
HALL OF FAME
Joe Horoszko, Mario Camilletti and Michael Stygles are nominated for the TGA hall of fame.
TRIFECTA
Harrison tells us about a movie series he's hooked on and it brings up a good question. What are the best three hour movies out there?