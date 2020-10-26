The Get Around Ep. 147 — Christian Boivin, TC West

TC West senior Christian Boivin chats with us about his future, the Titans season and the looming playoff matchups.

THE PULSE 

All football teams get into the playoffs this season. Check out the matchups and most exciting district games in The Pulse.

INTERVIEW 

Christian Boivin, TC West

PLAYOFF UPDATE 

Check in with the four remaining soccer teams in the state playoffs and find out who has the best shot at a deep run.

HALL OF FAME

Our guest goes up against Gaylord St. Mary quarterback Chris Koscielniak and Elk Rapids goalkeeper Jack Spencer. You don’t want to miss these performances.

TRIFECTA

The big Michigan vs. Michigan State football game is upon us, would you bet for the Spartans with the spread?

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

