The Get Around Ep. 144 — Patrick O’Connor, TC West

Traverse City West senior Patrick O’Connor stops to chat about the new look Titans and we discuss how the MHSAA might respond to the latest developments regarding Executive Orders.
THE PULSE
We check in with our 3-0 teams halfway through the football season and see if they can make it to 6-0. We also reveal all the local teams ranked in football, volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country.
INTERVIEW
Patrick O’Connor, Traverse City West football
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
A recent Supreme Court ruling reverse many Executive Orders but MDHHS came back with more guidance. How do we think the MHSAA will respond?
HALL OF FAME
Joburg’s Sheldon Huff, TC Christian’s Emma Mirabelli and one of Gaylord St. Mary’s stars are nominated. Who wins this week?
FANTASY FOOTBALL UPDATE
We chat about the Fantasy Leagues we have with you, our listeners.
