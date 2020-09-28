The Get Around Ep. 143 — Noah Cochrane, Cadillac

Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 61F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low near 50F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.