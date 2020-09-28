The Get Around Ep. 143 — Noah Cochrane, Cadillac

Cadillac senior RB Noah Cochrane joins us ahead of the big game against TC Central this Friday. Hear how the Vikings are preparing to take on the Trojans offense.
THE PULSE
We breakdown the football games from last week including TC Central/Petoskey, Kingsley/Ogemaw Heights, TCSF/Grayling and TC West/Alpena, and many more!
Hear about an exciting race at the Petoskey X-C invite and some success stories from Kingsley.
INTERVIEW
Noah Cochrane, Cadillac football
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
Andrew updates everyone on reporting of coronavirus cases by schools in Michigan and the guys discuss the unseen impacts of COVID-19 on sports.
HALL OF FAME
A pair of Glen Lake stars match up against TC West’s Ally Jo Makenna in this week’s vote. Who gets in?
TRIFECTA
We recount some of the worst sports bets we have ever made.
