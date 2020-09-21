The Get Around Ep. 142 — Ryan Royston, TC Central

Tune in for a great episode featuring TC Central senior Ryan Royston. We chat about the Trojans’ big win over their rival and what it means for the rest of 2020.

THE PULSE 

Jake gives his full breakdown from the TC Central victory over TC West in the Celebrate Service game and James reports back from TC St. Francis’ loss to the Soo. We also chat about other impressive Week One football performances and some soccer.

INTERVIEW

Ryan Royston, TC Central football

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

James and Andrew make their arguments for what needs to happen with masks in sports.

HALL OF FAME 

Huge performances from football in Week One get nominated...who gets the first nod of 2020?

TRIFECTA 

Worst injury for fantasy owners after this week in the NFL?

