The Get Around Ep. 142 — Ryan Royston, TC Central

Tune in for a great episode featuring TC Central senior Ryan Royston. We chat about the Trojans’ big win over their rival and what it means for the rest of 2020.
THE PULSE
Jake gives his full breakdown from the TC Central victory over TC West in the Celebrate Service game and James reports back from TC St. Francis’ loss to the Soo. We also chat about other impressive Week One football performances and some soccer.
INTERVIEW
Ryan Royston, TC Central football
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
James and Andrew make their arguments for what needs to happen with masks in sports.
HALL OF FAME
Huge performances from football in Week One get nominated...who gets the first nod of 2020?
TRIFECTA
Worst injury for fantasy owners after this week in the NFL?
