The Get Around Ep. 141 — Becky Lane, TC West

Traverse City West junior volleyball player Becky Lane stops by to chat about the No.10-ranked Titans. 

THE PULSE 

Who is ready for some football? We preview Week One and the Celebrate Service game. We also chat about TCC-TCW soccer and Big North Conference volleyball action! 

INTERVIEW

Becky Lane, TC West volleyball 

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

We talk about the mask mandate in sports and how it is affecting our athletes. 

HALL OF FAME 

Two players are nominated. Is it you? 

FANTASY UPDATE 

Stop in for a update from our R-E Fantasy Football leagues after one week. 

