The Get Around Ep. 138 — Macy Brown, Cadillac

The Get Around Ep. 138 — Macy Brown, Cadillac 

Reigning R-E volleyball Player of the Year and Cadillac senior Macy Brown chats with us about the 2020-21 volleyball season for her Vikings.

THE PULSE

Finally! Sports are back and we have all the updates from soccer, golf, tennis and volleyball that happened on opening weekend. Check out what went down in northern Michigan!

INTERVIEW

Macy Brown, Cadillac

CHATTER THAT MATTERS

We discuss transfer rules and some situations facing our local athletes after the cancellation of football.

HALL OF FAME

The first member of the 2020-21 Hall of Fame is inducted, who had the best performance from Week One?

TRIFECTA

We chat about our upcoming ‘Fantasy Football Frenzy’ and tell you our worst fantasy football moments.

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you