The Get Around Ep. 136 — John Scott, 2016 NHL All-Star MVP

The Get Around Ep. 136 — John Scott, 2016 NHL All-Star MVP

Former NHL player and 2016 NHL All-Star Game MVP John Scott joins us to chat about his career as an enforcer, the NHL bubble and gives some advice to youth players who have dreams in hockey.

THE PULSE 

James and Andrew report from the Traverse City St. Francis, TC Central and TC West football camps after their first day of practice.

INTERVIEW

John Scott, Traverse City resident and former NHL player

CHATTER THAT MATTERS 

The Big Ten, PAC-12 and MAC conferences announced the postponement of their football seasons to at least the spring.

Follow Jake on Twitter @JakeAtnip

Tags

Recommended for you