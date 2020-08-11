The Get Around Ep. 136 — John Scott, 2016 NHL All-Star MVP

Former NHL player and 2016 NHL All-Star Game MVP John Scott joins us to chat about his career as an enforcer, the NHL bubble and gives some advice to youth players who have dreams in hockey.
THE PULSE
James and Andrew report from the Traverse City St. Francis, TC Central and TC West football camps after their first day of practice.
INTERVIEW
John Scott, Traverse City resident and former NHL player
CHATTER THAT MATTERS
The Big Ten, PAC-12 and MAC conferences announced the postponement of their football seasons to at least the spring.
Commented
