The Get Around Ep. 122 — Chayse La Joie (Player of the Year), Gaylord

The Get Around welcomes our 2019-2020 Wrestler of the Year Chayse La Joie from Gaylord. The senior joins us before heading to Cornell to wrestle with his older brother in the fall.
THE PULSE
We reveal the entire 2019-2020 Wrestling All-Region teams.
INTERVIEW
Chayse La Joie, Gaylord senior and Wrestler of the Year
THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME BRACKET
The Get Around guys reveal the 64 person bracket that will take place on Twitter @TCREsports over the next several weeks. Joins us and vote to decide who is the greatest athlete of all time!
HALL OF FAME
Six wrestlers are inducted following stellar seasons on the mat. Who do you think deserves to get in?
TRIFECTA
With the NFL draft impeding the guys chat about what the Detroit Lions might do with the no. 3 overall pick.
