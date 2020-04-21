The Get Around Ep. 122 — Chayse La Joie (Player of the Year), Gaylord

The Get Around welcomes our 2019-2020 Wrestler of the Year Chayse La Joie from Gaylord. The senior joins us before heading to Cornell to wrestle with his older brother in the fall.

THE PULSE

We reveal the entire 2019-2020 Wrestling All-Region teams.

INTERVIEW 

Chayse La Joie, Gaylord senior and Wrestler of the Year

THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME BRACKET 

The Get Around guys reveal the 64 person bracket that will take place on Twitter @TCREsports over the next several weeks. Joins us and vote to decide who is the greatest athlete of all time!

HALL OF FAME 

Six wrestlers are inducted following stellar seasons on the mat. Who do you think deserves to get in?

TRIFECTA

With the NFL draft impeding the guys chat about what the Detroit Lions might do with the no. 3 overall pick.

