BY JAMES COOK jcook@record-eagle.com

The Get Around welcomes Glen Lake football players Reece Hazelton and Brady McDonough after the Lakers' 31-30 overtime semifinal win over Montague to earn a Division 6 state championship berth at Ford Field.

PULSE

James, Jake and Harrison break down the three football teams and two volleyball squads that made it to their respective semifinals.

INTERVIEW

Glen Lake quarterback Reece Hazelton and kicker Brady "Don't Call Me Peyton" McDonough.

CRYSTAL BALL

We take a shot at predicting Glen Lake's D-6 state final matchup with Monroe St. Mary.

HALL OF FAME

Leland's Gillian Grobbel, Hazelton and TC Tritons swimmer Claire Bongiorno are up for entry into northern Michigan's most exclusive club.

TRIFECTA

Find out the best venue we each played sports in.

