TC Central's Elizabeth Saunders and Gaylord's Reagan Olli stop by The Get Around studio. They just placed in the state skiing finals.
THE PULSE
State skiing finals wrapup; a look ahead to the Central-West and TCSF-Charlevoix basketball games, with the inside scoop on some injury situations heading into these big games.
INTERVIEW
Gaylord senior Reagan Olli becomes the first Blue Devils athlete to join The Get Around. TC Central's Elizabeth Saunders also talks skiing, as well as the app she developed.
HALL OF FAME
Petoskey's Jimmy Flom, Gaylord's Reagan Olli and Bay Reps forward Kaleb Miller vie for spots in northern Michigan's most exclusive club.
TRIFECTA
If there was a combine for reporters, what would the drills consist of?
