Join Jake, James and Harrison as they chat about the first two weeks of the fall sports season and give you updates on numerous area teams.
PULSE
The guys play "Is it time to get excited?" with area football teams, talk Elk Rapids and Leland soccer and update you on the volleyball landscape.
INTERVIEW
TC Christian sophomore outside hitter Emma Mirabelli drops by to talk about the Sabres 11-0 start.
ATHTWEET OF THE WEEK
A special shoutout to TCSF grad Brady Buell.
HALL OF FAME
Manistee's Keelan Eskridge, Kingsley's Ayden Mullin and Leland's Michael Roberts vie for the second induction of the 2019-20 season.
TRIFECTA
What is the most disappointing game you have ever watched or been to?
