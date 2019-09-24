The Get Around Ep. 94 - Ayden Mullin and Tyler Inthisone, Kingsley

PULSE

Full recap of TC St. Francis vs. Kingsley and the TC Patriot Game along with talk about volleyball.

BUY OR SELL

We play buy or sell on topics like TC West tennis, Suttons Bay football, Glen Lake vs. Kingsley and TC Central cross country.

INTERVIEW

Kingsley seniors Ayden Mullin and Tyler Inthisone stop by to chat about the Stags 26-7 win over St. Francis last week.

OUTSIDE THE AREA UPDATE

Find out which athletes are making waves in college

HALL OF FAME

Two Benzie Central runners, a Boyne City football player and a TC Central runner are nominated, who will get in?

TRIFECTA

Is Jim Harbaugh working for the University of Michigan?

