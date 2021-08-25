Editor's note: This article was published in "The Playbook," a special publication from the Record-Eagle previewing the fall 2021 high school sports season. Click here to read The Playbook in its entirety online.
Singles
Tristan Bonanni, So., TC St. Francis
Only non-senior to make the Record-Eagle’s dream team for singles in 2020. Finished his freshman season with a record of 35-5 to earn all-state honorable mention in Division 4. Played at No. 2 singles last fall and will look to take one more step up this season in place of Charlie Schmude who graduated.
Evan Rindfusz, Jr., Petoskey
Rindfusz, a junior, returns after playing at No. 3 singles in 2020 behind Will Pizzuti at the No. 1 flight. Ranked No. 25 in Michigan for the class of 2023 by Tennis Recruiting.
Noah Lamb, Jr., Leelanau Tennis
Earned Record-Eagle Dream Team honorable mention honors as a sophomore.
Doubles
Drew Humphrey (Sr.)/Ryan O’Connor (Sr.), TC Central
Traverse City Central’s top doubles flight returns for the fall after finishing with a record of 20-6 in the regular season, all-state honors and winning the BNC.
Cody Richards (Sr.)/Ben Schmude (Sr.), TC St. Francis
Gladiators top doubles flight also featured a pair of juniors, as Richards/Schmude earned an all-state nod at No. 1 doubles and had a record of 32-3 in the fall of 2020.
Jack Britten (Sr.)/Anthony Spranger (Sr.), TC St. Francis
Tallied the most wins as a doubles team in the state in 2020, going 33-7. Earned All-State at No. 2 doubles.