TRAVERSE CITY — There’s a student section routine that takes place after each Grand Traverse Academy home volleyball game.
Win or lose, all the students who attend the game form a tunnel with their arms and lead the Mustangs into their locker room.
Thursday’s match had a happy exit. GT Academy beat the Traverse City Bulldogs Athletic Association — a high school team comprised of homeschooled students in the Grand Traverse area — in three sets on its home court by a score of 25-23, 26-24 and 25-17.
The sweep moves the Mustangs’ record to 10-6, giving them their second straight 10-win season. GT Academy hosts Charlton Heston for its senior night Friday before the Mustangs face Lake Michigan Conference champion Elk Rapids in the first round of the Division 3 district tournament Tuesday.
“Tonight was really good for us. We started with a new rotation, adding a libero in. I think it’s probably one of the best games we’ve ever played so far,” GTA senior Michaila Kinney said.
Junior Izzy McMann played that libero spot, recording eight digs and serving three aces. Junior Norah VanWingerden, who has started on varsity since her freshman year, led the team in assists with 17.
Kinney led the team in scoring with 10 kills, eight digs and a pair of aces. Morgan Smith led serving with 10 aces, nine digs and a pair of kills. Jocelyn Stephen had two kills and two digs. Anna Hoffman dug out four balls and had an ace. Elly Froehlich spiked four kills to go along with a block and a dig. Jurnie contributed a block, two digs and six kills.
The Bulldogs — a team with Lois Bender, Scarlett Raudman, Lily Bender, Ayla Sharp, Autumn Lannin, Cora Foust, Jali Sharp and Naomi Saneda — kept it a close match and held a lead at some point in every set. They tied the set at 23-23 in set one, forced extra points at 24-24 in the second set, but allowed GTA to take a late 11-1 run for a set-three win to claim the match
The Mustangs opened up the year with a win at Mancelona, and head coach Robert Kinney said they held their own against state-ranked Charlevoix while in a tournament.
Glen Lake hosts GT Academy’s district this fall and could meet the Mustangs in the second round if they win against Elk Rapids. Benzie Central, Mancelona and Traverse City St. Francis are on the other side of the bracket.
“If we bring our A-game, pretty much anyone is beatable,” Robert Kinney said. “We had a couple of losses to schools we should of beat because we didn’t bring our A-games, but that’s all right.”
GT Academy reached the district final in 2018, Michaila Kinney’s sophomore year.
Last fall, the Mustangs had to merge their JV and varsity teams with several key players frequently out because of COVID-19 quarantines. That meant freshmen were playing at a varsity level.
“In year’s past, it just seems we’d hit a plateau and level out, but now having two 10-win seasons in a row and now we still have another game to go. I think we should win tomorrow at senior night,” Robert Kinney said.
Home-schooled athletic teams have been part of the Grand Traverse community for 20 years thanks to the Bulldogs. The non-profit added a volleyball team in 2016 and the Bulldogs are now in their sixth year as a program.
MORE VOLLEYBALL
Frankfort 3
Lake Leelanau SM 2
Frankfort def. Lake Leelanau St. Mary 25-21, 25-22, 18-25, 17-25, 16-14.
LLSM: Leah Fleis 25 kills, 13 digs, 4 blocks Kaelyn Dunham 3 kills, 3 aces, 5 digs Kyla Barnowski 6 kills, 3 digs, 16 assists, 1 ace.
UP NEXT: St. Mary (14-14-2) plays at the Boyne City Invitational on Saturday.
Glen Lake 3
Mesick 0
Glen Lake def. Mesick 25-13, 25-16, 25-17.
Glen Lake: Grace Bradford 8 kills, 1 block Maddie Bradford 8 kills, 4 blocks Olivia Mikowski 4 kills, 1 block, 5/5 serving Chloe Crick 7/7 serving Betti Beck 17 assists, 2 blocks.
UP NEXT: The Lakers (13-16-1, 6-1 Northwest) play in the Boyne City Invitational on Saturday.
Ramblers earn clean sweep at UP tri
Boyne City def. Pickford 25-15, 25-15 and def. Cedarville/DeTour 25-6, 25-20.
Boyne City: Morgan Deming 14 kills, 7/8 serving Grace Dawson 8 kills, 11 digs Ava Tarsi 34 assists, 10 digs, 100 percent serving Bella Cosier 19/20 serving, 13 digs Aubrey Burns 11 kills, 5/6 serving.
Manton 3
Houghton Lake 0
Manton def. Houghton Lake 25-13, 25-22, 25-16.
Manton (31-12): Adrianna Sackett 3 kills, 7 digs Ashley Bredahl 2 aces, 1 kill, 14 assists, 7 digs Emma Ruppert 2 aces, 2 digs Hannah Clark 3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig Kailey Fredette 14 digs Lauren Wilder 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs Leah Helsel 2 kills, 2 blocks, 17 digs Madison Schnikter 1 dig Makayla Gowell 2 assists, 1 dig Megan Moffit 4 aces, 10 kills, 1 block, 7 assists, 10 digs Morgan Shepler 3 aces, 5 kills, 10 digs.