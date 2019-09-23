Week 3 MichiganCrossCountry.com Prep Rankings
Super 10 Boys (school - division)
1. Brighton - D1
2. Romeo - D1
3. Dexter - D1
4. Ann Arbor Skyline - D1
5. Fremont - D2
6. Clarkston - D1
7. Traverse City Central - D1
8. Otsego - D2
9. Salem - D1
10. Hartland - D1
Super 10 Girls (school - division)
1. East Grand Rapids - D2
2. Ann Arbor Pioneer - D1
3. Traverse City Central - D1
4. Salem - D1
5. Petoskey - D2
6. Northville - D1
7. Hart - D3
8. Saline - D1
9. Frankenmuth - D2
10. Ada Forest Hills Eastern - D2
LP Division 1 Boys
1. Brighton
2. Romeo
3. Dexter
4. Ann Arbor Skyline
5. Clarkston
6. Ann Arbor Pioneer
7. Salem
8. Saline
9. Hartland
10. Traverse City Central
11. Northville
12. Pinckney
13. Rochester Hills Stoney Creek
14. Caledonia
15. Ann Arbor Huron
H.M. Grandville
H.M. Milford
H.M. Hudsonville
H.M. Port Huron Northern
LP Division 1 Girls
1. Ann Arbor Pioneer
2. Traverse City Central
3. Northville
4. Saline
5. Salem
6. Holland West Ottawa
7. Brighton
8. Plymouth
9. Caledonia
10. Temperance Bedford
11. Troy
12. Rockford
13. Romeo
14. DeWitt
15. Bay City Western
H.M. Fenton
LP Division 2 Boys
1. Fremont
2. Otsego
3. Grand Rapids Christian
4. St Johns
5. Haslett
6. Chelsea
7. Dearborn Divine Child
8. Sparta
9. Yale
10. East Grand Rapids
11. Allendale
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. St Clair
14. Lansing Catholic
15. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
H.M. Adrian
LP Division 2 Girls
1. East Grand Rapids
2. Petoskey
3. Frankenmuth
4. Grand Rapids Christian
5. Cadillac
6. Ada Forest Hills Eastern
7. Dearborn Divine Child
8. Spring Lake
9. Plainwell
10. St Johns
10. Otsego
12. Flint Powers Catholic
13. Warren Regina
14. Tecumseh
15. Allendale
H.M. Mason
H.M. Lansing Catholic
LP Division 3 Boys
1. Hanover Horton
2. Pewamo Westphalia
3. Grandville Calvin Christian
4. Saugatuck
5. Charlevoix
6. Traverse City St Francis
7. Hart
8. Benzie Central
9. St Louis
10. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
11. Shepherd
12. Harbor Springs
13. Leslie
14. Bloomingdale
15. Caro
H.M. Montrose
H.M. Potterville
LP Division 3 Girls
1. Hart
2. Shepherd
3. Benzie Central
4. Pewamo Westphalia
5. Clare
6. Grandville Calvin Christian
7. Ithaca
8. McBain
9. Traverse City St Francis
10. Charlevoix
10. Boyne City
12. St Louis
13. Harbor Springs
14. Roscommon
15. Grand Rapids Covenant Christian
H.M. Kent City
H.M. Saugatuck
H.M. Stockbridge
LP Division 4 Boys
1. Breckenridge
2. East Jordan
3. Unionville Sebewaing
4. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
5. Concord
6. Carson City Crystal
7. Wyoming Potter's House Christian
8. Petoskey St Michael Academy
9. Mayville
10. Morrice
11. Saranac
12. Mason County Eastern
13. Webberville
14. Hillsdale Academy
15. Dansville
H.M. Blanchard Montabella
LP Division 4 Girls
1. Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart
2. Adrian Lenawee Christian
3. Hillsdale Academy
4. Hudson
5. Bridgman
6. Fowler
7. Kalamazoo Christian
8. Carson City Crystal
9. Pittsford
10. East Jordan
10. Harbor Beach
12. Ellsworth
13. Allen Park Cabrini
14. Battle Creek St Philip
15. Eau Claire
H.M. Muskegon Western Michigan Christian
H.M. Clarkston Everest Collegiate
