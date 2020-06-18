TRAVERSE CITY – Tom Harbaugh, member of the Traverse City Track Club, passed away while on a run this morning at 71-years-old, according to the club’s president, Jim Graham.
Harbaugh was the Track Club’s 2019 male runner of the year.
He took second in the 70-74 age group at the Bobby Crim road race in Flint last year; won the Club’s Grand Prix series, and was a member of its racing team along with his wife.
“He wasn’t just a runner, he was one of our absolute best runners,” Graham said. “One of the things about running is that people can be very competitive far into where people wouldn’t even think ‘this guy goes down to Flint and competes at that level.’”
