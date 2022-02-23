Seybert drafted by Pittsburgh Maulers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Traverse City’s Matt Seybert was drafted Wednesday by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the United States Football League.
Seybert, a graduate of Michigan State University and Traverse City St. Francis High School, most recently spent time during the preseason with the Los Angeles Chargers. Before that, the tight end played a season in the Spring League, a developmental league for players looking for a spot on a National Football League roster.
The USFL starts its inaugural season April 16. All teams play at Protective Stadium and Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama. The 10-week-long season has games broadcast on FOX, NBC, FS1, USA and Peacock.
Former Pittsburgh Steelers running backs coach Kirby Wilson was named head coach and general manager of the Maulers.
