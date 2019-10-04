BOYNE CITY — Traverse City St. Francis held off a Boyne City fourth-quarter rally to earn a 17-14 Northern Michigan Football League victory Friday.
The Gladiators (4-2, 3-1 NMFL-Legends) jumped out to a 17-0 halftime lead.
The Ramblers came back on a pair of Pete Calcaterra fourth-quarter touchdowns, one to Bobby Hoth for 72 yards and another to Jakob Steinhoff for 22. Ally Herrick connected on both extra points.
Andy Simaz scored on a 12-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, and Kolin Endres tossed a 4-yard TD pass to Noah Kadlec in the first stanza.
Andrew Bliss hit a 25-yard field goal in the second quarter that proved to be the difference.
Endres completed six of seven passes for 60 yards and a score, with Kadlec catching three passes for 26 yards.
Aidan Schmuckal led the Glads on the ground with 14 carries for 76 yards and a catch for 22 more. Gabe Olivier ran for 51 yards, Endres 43 and Owen Mueller 40. Anthony Piedmonte completed his only pass for 9 yards.
St. Francis owned a 216-50 advantage in rush yards, but Boyne held a 153-69 edge through the air.
Nick Aown led Boyne (2-4, 2-1 NMFL-Legends) with 11 tackles, while Jacob Gregware and Hoth produced 10 apiece, Josh Robinson and Brayton Ager each had nine and Max Vondra registered eight.
Calcaterra threw for 153 yards and two TDs, while Aaron Bess and Phon Nguyen paced Boyne’s run game with 21 and 20 yards, respectively. Hoth hauled in 72 yards of passes, Steinhoff 55 and Vondra 25.
St. Francis hosts Cheboygan next Friday, while Boyne travels to Kalkaska.
